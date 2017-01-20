Sports Listen

Spring League invites Rice, Manziel, adds former NFL players

By master January 20, 2017 2:40 pm
An independent football league debuting in April is embracing some high-profile NFL players who were shunned — including Johnny Manziel.

Spring League CEO Brian Woods told The Associated Press he had conversations with representatives for Ray Rice and Vince Young, and challenged Manziel to prove himself on the field.

Manziel declared on Twitter this week that he’s trying to be “a good person” and suggested he’s stopped partying.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M is a free agent. The Browns released Manziel in March following two seasons defined by inconsistent play and a stint in rehab.

Young, a 33-year-old quarterback and former Texas star, last played with Philadelphia in 2011.

Ex-Baltimore star Rice, from Rutgers, hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2014 suspension after a domestic violence incident.

