Previous Story Through Saturday, December 31, 2016
Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 10:30 am
WATFORD, England (AP) — Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice Sunday, sending Tottenham into the English Premier League’s top four with a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side moved into third place ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, which was hosting Crystal Palace later Sunday.

Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, through a top-four finish, after being eliminated in the group stage on its return to the competition after a five-year absence.

Previous Story Through Saturday, December 31, 2016