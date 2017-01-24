Spurs edge Raptors 108-106 for 5th straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points, Patty Mills added 18 off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the Spurs completed a season sweep of the Raptors following a 110-82 home victory earlier this month.

Kyle Lowry had 30 points and reserve Terrence Ross added 21 for the Raptors, who have lost four in a row for the first time since March 4-10, 2015.

In a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw eight lead changes — after just two in the preceding 36 minutes — the Spurs finally took control on a floating jump shot from rookie Dejounte Murray with 1:29 to play.

The Raptors’ Norman Powell missed on 3-pointer as time expired.