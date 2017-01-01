Spurs-Hawks, Box

Leonard 3-12 6-7 13, Aldridge 12-18 2-2 27, Gasol 6-10 5-6 18, Parker 10-18 1-2 22, Green 3-8 0-0 9, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 4-9 0-0 8, Dedmon 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-8 0-0 5, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Ginobili 2-5 5-5 10. Totals 42-91 19-22 112.
Sefolosha 0-3 3-4 3, Bazemore 3-10 1-4 8, Millsap 11-23 7-10 32, Howard 2-4 2-4 6, Schroder 7-17 2-3 16, Muscala 1-4 0-0 2, Humphries 0-1 0-0 0, Delaney 2-5 0-0 4, Hardaway Jr. 11-13 1-2 29, Korver 5-12 0-0 14. Totals 42-92 16-27 114.
|San Antonio
|27
|19
|28
|26
|12—112
|Atlanta
|25
|19
|25
|31
|14—114
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-28 (Green 3-8, Aldridge 1-1, Gasol 1-1, Parker 1-3, Ginobili 1-3, Mills 1-4, Leonard 1-6, Simmons 0-2), Atlanta 14-28 (Hardaway Jr. 6-7, Korver 4-9, Millsap 3-6, Bazemore 1-2, Sefolosha 0-1, Muscala 0-1, Schroder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Aldridge 14), Atlanta 45 (Millsap 13). Assists_San Antonio 26 (Parker 6), Atlanta 24 (Schroder 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 22, Atlanta 20. Technicals_San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Howard.
