Spurs-Pelicans, Box

Leonard 6-16 9-9 23, Lee 5-7 3-4 13, Aldridge 6-20 2-4 14, Parker 2-7 3-4 7, Green 2-5 2-2 8, Anderson 0-2 4-4 4, Bertans 6-9 0-0 17, Anthony 1-1 2-2 4, Dedmon 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 1-6 0-0 3, Ginobili 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 33-85 25-29 103.
Hill 5-10 1-2 16, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 6-11 4-5 16, Holiday 10-17 0-1 23, Hield 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 8-14 4-5 21, Motiejunas 4-6 1-1 10, Galloway 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 5-11 0-0 11, Moore 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 48-93 10-14 119.
|San Antonio
|20
|37
|27
|19—103
|New Orleans
|23
|25
|37
|34—119
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-28 (Bertans 5-7, Green 2-5, Leonard 2-6, Forbes 1-1, Ginobili 1-1, Mills 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Aldridge 0-2), New Orleans 13-30 (Hill 5-7, Holiday 3-6, Jones 1-2, Moore 1-2, Motiejunas 1-2, Evans 1-3, Hield 1-3, Davis 0-1, Galloway 0-2, Cunningham 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Aldridge 14), New Orleans 54 (Davis 22). Assists_San Antonio 20 (Leonard 6), New Orleans 29 (Holiday 11). Total Fouls_San Antonio 13, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Green. A_17,757 (16,867).
