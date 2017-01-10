Sports Listen

Sports News

St. Louis soccer funding won’t be on April ballot

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 2:24 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A plan to ask St. Louis voters to approve $80 million in funding for a new soccer stadium has been dropped, threatening the effort to land a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia said on Twitter on Tuesday that the proposal she sponsored will not be on the April ballot , though she hasn’t given up on the prospect of bringing a team to St. Louis. Mayor Francis Slay says he’s hopeful a “clearer picture” will emerge by the end of the week.

Slay says state support is needed for the project to succeed, but Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who took office Monday, opposes any state funding. Investors were seeking $40 million in state tax credits.

An SC STL spokesman declined to speculate on the future of the project.

