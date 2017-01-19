Stars-Islanders Sums

|Dallas
|0
|0
|0—0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|2—3
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 17 (Lee), 13:31. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, (tripping), 1:54; Cracknell, DAL, (hooking), 9:32; Sharp, DAL, (roughing), 16:27.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Hickey, NYI, Major (fighting), 1:42; Faksa, DAL, Major (fighting), 1:42; Faksa, DAL, served by Seguin, (roughing), 1:42; Cracknell, DAL, (hooking), 13:21; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 17:42.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 18 (Kulemin), 16:54 (sh). 3, N.Y. Islanders, De haan 3 (Greiss), 19:56. Penalties_Quine, NYI, (holding), 3:09; Benn, DAL, major (high sticking), 3:56; Mayfield, NYI, (slashing), 14:59; Roussel, DAL, (roughing), 20:00; Roussel, DAL, (roughing), 20:00.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-5-8_23. N.Y. Islanders 10-16-10_36.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 7.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-4 (35 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 12-7-2 (23-23).
A_12,630 (15,813). T_2:28.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Pierre Racicot.