Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Senators-Blue Jackets Sums Next Story Stars-Islanders Sum
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stars-Islanders Sums

Stars-Islanders Sums

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 10:01 pm
Share
Dallas 0 0 0—0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 17 (Lee), 13:31. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, (tripping), 1:54; Cracknell, DAL, (hooking), 9:32; Sharp, DAL, (roughing), 16:27.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hickey, NYI, Major (fighting), 1:42; Faksa, DAL, Major (fighting), 1:42; Faksa, DAL, served by Seguin, (roughing), 1:42; Cracknell, DAL, (hooking), 13:21; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 17:42.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 18 (Kulemin), 16:54 (sh). 3, N.Y. Islanders, De haan 3 (Greiss), 19:56. Penalties_Quine, NYI, (holding), 3:09; Benn, DAL, major (high sticking), 3:56; Mayfield, NYI, (slashing), 14:59; Roussel, DAL, (roughing), 20:00; Roussel, DAL, (roughing), 20:00.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-5-8_23. N.Y. Islanders 10-16-10_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 7.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-4 (35 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 12-7-2 (23-23).

A_12,630 (15,813). T_2:28.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Pierre Racicot.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stars-Islanders Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Senators-Blue Jackets Sums Next Story Stars-Islanders Sum