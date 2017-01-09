Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Curry leads Warriors to a big second half, win over Kings
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Steelers assistant coach Joey…

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 12:40 am
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is accused of assaulting a doorman at a Pittsburgh bar just hours after the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The alleged incident happened Sunday night following the Steelers’ 30-12 victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police said security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant “due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman.”

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Police said the officer stopped the assault and arrested the customer, who was later identified as the 39-year-old Porter, a former star player.

Advertisement

Porter was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and terroristic threats. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comments until we get more details.” The Steelers said in a statement.

Porter, who is currently the team’s outside linebackers coach, spent 13 seasons as a linebacker playing with Pittsburgh, Miami and Arizona.

The Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Topics:
Entertainment News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Steelers assistant coach Joey…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Curry leads Warriors to a big second half, win over Kings