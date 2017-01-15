Sports Listen

Steelers-Chiefs Stats

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017
Pittsburgh 6 6 3 3—18
Kansas City 7 0 3 6—16
First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 22, 9:38.

KC_A.Wilson 5 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 6:09.

Pit_FG Boswell 38, 3:51.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 9:18.

Pit_FG Boswell 45, :55.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 43, 10:06.

KC_FG Santos 48, :10.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 43, 9:49.

KC_Ware 1 run (pass failed), 2:43.

A_75,678.

___

Pit KC
First downs 20 16
Total Net Yards 389 227
Rushes-yards 34-171 14-61
Passing 218 166
Punt Returns 2-9 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-50 5-97
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-31-1 20-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 1-6
Punts 1-35.0 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-53 6-60
Time of Possession 34:13 25:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Bell 30-170, Roethlisberger 4-1. Kansas City, Ware 8-35, Hill 3-18, A.Smith 2-9, West 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-31-1-224. Kansas City, A.Smith 20-34-1-172.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Brown 6-108, James 5-83, Rogers 5-27, Bell 2-(minus 4), Ayers 1-6, Hamilton 1-4. Kansas City, Kelce 5-77, Hill 4-27, Maclin 2-28, Conley 2-19, West 2-14, A.Wilson 2-3, Ware 2-1, Sherman 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Sports News
