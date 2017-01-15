Steelers-Chiefs Stats

|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|3
|3—18
|Kansas City
|7
|0
|3
|6—16
|First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 22, 9:38.
KC_A.Wilson 5 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 6:09.
Pit_FG Boswell 38, 3:51.
Pit_FG Boswell 36, 9:18.
Pit_FG Boswell 45, :55.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, 10:06.
KC_FG Santos 48, :10.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, 9:49.
KC_Ware 1 run (pass failed), 2:43.
A_75,678.
|Pit
|KC
|First downs
|20
|16
|Total Net Yards
|389
|227
|Rushes-yards
|34-171
|14-61
|Passing
|218
|166
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-50
|5-97
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-1
|20-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-6
|Punts
|1-35.0
|4-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-53
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|34:13
|25:47
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Bell 30-170, Roethlisberger 4-1. Kansas City, Ware 8-35, Hill 3-18, A.Smith 2-9, West 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-31-1-224. Kansas City, A.Smith 20-34-1-172.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Brown 6-108, James 5-83, Rogers 5-27, Bell 2-(minus 4), Ayers 1-6, Hamilton 1-4. Kansas City, Kelce 5-77, Hill 4-27, Maclin 2-28, Conley 2-19, West 2-14, A.Wilson 2-3, Ware 2-1, Sherman 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.