Steen leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Alabama A&M, 81-65

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 11:07 pm
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Trent Steen had 15 points, Kennedy McKinney scored a career-high 14 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff pulled away in the second half for an 81-65 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Travon Harper added a career-best 13 points and Ghiavonni Robinson scored 12 for the Golden Lions (4-13, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won three in a row after losing 12 straight.

Steen made back-to-back jumpers to spark a 10-3 run that was capped by his conventional 3-point play and gave UAPB a 10-point lead with 15:33 to play. Quinterian McConico’s dunk about six minutes later pulled Alabama A&M to 59-51, but Harper scored the first six of eight-straight points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff led by double figures the rest of the way.

McConico had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Bulldogs (1-14, 1-3).

UAPB made 32 of 62 (51.6 percent) from the field and converted 18 Alabama A&M turnovers into 21 points.

Sports News
