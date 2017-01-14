Sports Listen

Stoke beats Sunderland 3-1 in EPL

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:21 pm
SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Stoke won at Sunderland 3-1 for the first time since 1994 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Sunderland was half asleep for the first 30-plus minutes, and Stoke exploited dismal defending and poor goalkeeping with three goals.

Marko Arnautovic hit in a rebound of his own shot and, seven minutes later, dribbled through the defense and beat goalkeeper Vito Mannone at the near post for 2-0.

Mannone’s hesitation at intercepting a cross cost him, as Peter Crouch rose above him to head into an empty net his 50th goal for Stoke.

Jermain Defoe replied for Sunderland before halftime, but Stoke cruised through a second half of poor ball control.

Sunderland’s strife was highlighted near the end when teammates Patrick van Aanholt and Adnan Januzaj argued on the field.

A third loss in four matches kept Sunderland in the relegation zone, while Stoke improved to ninth.

