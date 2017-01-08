Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s Top 25 Fared Next Story College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stony Brook scores last…

Stony Brook scores last 21, beats Albany 72-70

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 4:58 pm
Share

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyrell Sturdivant’s layup with less than a second to play capped a 21-0 run that rallied Stony Brook to a 72-70 win over Albany on Sunday.

Lucas Woodhouse dribbled the ball near midcourt after a timeout with 14.9 seconds to play, penetrated toward the left corner before feeding Sturdivant cutting down the lane for a left-handed layup with .6-seconds left.

Albany led 37-24 at the half and 70-51 on Mike Rowley’s layup with 5:55 to go. Sturdivant started the comeback with two free throws followed by Bryan Sekunda’s 3.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Woodhouse scored 10 straight on free throws and two 3-pointers with one empty possession before Sturdivant’s putback made it 70-68. Roland Nyama’s free throws tied it with 1:11 to play.

Advertisement

There were three turnovers before the final play, giving the Great Danes eight in the final five minutes to go with two misses — on the same possession — and a missed free throw.

Stony Brook (7-8, 2-0 American East) is 5-4 in nine games decided in the final minute. Woodhouse finished with 21 points, Nyama 15 and Sturdivant 8 with 10 rebounds.

Albany (9-8, 0-2), which shot 56 percent but had 19 turnovers, got 17 points from Joe Cremo.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stony Brook scores last…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s Top 25 Fared Next Story College Basketball Scores