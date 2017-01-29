Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stuhec wins super-G as…

Stuhec wins super-G as Gut crashes; Shiffrin 4th, Vonn 12th

By ANDREW DAMPF January 29, 2017 8:01 am
Share

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia took advantage of bib No. 1 to win the first super-G of her career Sunday while defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut crashed.

Stuhec finished 0.31 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and 0.70 in front of Anna Veith of Austria, another former overall champion.

Current overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth for the best speed result of her career while fellow American Lindsey Vonn was 12th.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Gut was fastest through the first two checkpoints when she lost control and twisted around in the air. The Swiss standout was fortunate to land with her skis facing downhill and came away with bruises on her right leg and arm.

Advertisement

Shiffrin extended her overall lead to 80 points ahead of Gut.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stuhec wins super-G as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended