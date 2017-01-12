Sports Listen

Stull’s 18 pts. lead Milwaukee past Northern Kentucky, 68-58

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:43 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brock Stull scored 18 points and Milwaukee, playing at home for the first time in three weeks, put Northern Kentucky away in the second half to post a 68-58 Horizon League victory Thursday night.

Stull hit 7 of 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Panthers, who started the season playing 12 of their first 16 games on the road.

The teams played to a 30-30 draw at intermission, and the game was tied at 39-39 with under 15 minutes left. August Haas’ layup with 5:18 left gave Milwaukee (5-12, 1-3) an 11-point lead, 59-48,

Cody Wichmann had 15 points for the Panthers and Jeremiah Bell added 11 points off the bench.

Lavone Holland II scored 17 points and passed out seven assists to lead Northern Kentucky (12-7, 3-3). Drew McDonald added another 14 points.

Sports News
