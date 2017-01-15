Sports Listen

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 4:59 pm
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with assistant offensive line coach John Benton.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Joel Vermin from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Jordan Henry to Brampton (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned G Ryan Faragher to Utah (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Eric Faille from Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned G Jonah Imoo to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Released G Nick Niedert as emergency backup.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Brandon Pfeil. Loaned F Brandon Alderson to Syracuse (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released G Corey McMahon as emergency backup.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Wylie Rogers as emergency backup.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Sebastian Geoffrion. Loaned F Alex Petan to Iowa (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Loaned F Olivier Labelle to Syracuse (AHL).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Brandon Lynch defensive backs coach.

FURMAN_Named Skylor Magee defensive line coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham quarterbacks and tight ends coach and Ryan Silverfield run game coordinator.

Sports News
