Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract.

NBA Development League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Acquired F Roscoe Smith from Los Angeles for the returning player rights to G Juwan Staten, pending a physical.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with assistant offensive line coach John Benton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield (AHL).

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Joel Vermin from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Jordan Henry to Brampton (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned G Ryan Faragher to Utah (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Eric Faille from Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned G Jonah Imoo to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced Rochester (AHL) assigned G Jason Kasdorf to the team. Released G Nick Niedert as emergency backup.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Brandon Pfeil. Loaned F Brandon Alderson to Syracuse (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released G Corey McMahon as emergency backup.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Wylie Rogers as emergency backup.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Sebastian Geoffrion. Loaned F Alex Petan to Iowa (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Loaned F Olivier Labelle to Syracuse (AHL).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Brandon Lynch defensive backs coach.

FURMAN_Named Skylor Magee defensive line coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham quarterbacks and tight ends coach and Ryan Silverfield run game coordinator.