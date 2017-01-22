Sports Listen

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017
BASEBALL
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Manuel Abril on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jarell Martin to Iowa (NBADL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Joel Vermin to Syracuse (AHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned F Bryan Moore to San Jose (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Added G Clay Witt as emergency backup.

READING ROYALS — Added G Justin Kowalski as emergency backup.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

OREGON — Placed co-offensive coordinator David Reaves on administrative leave.

WICHITA STATE — Named Linda Hargrove interim women’s basketball coach.

Sports News
