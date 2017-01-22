Sunday’s Sports Transactions

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Manuel Abril on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jarell Martin to Iowa (NBADL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Joel Vermin to Syracuse (AHL).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned F Bryan Moore to San Jose (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Added G Clay Witt as emergency backup.
READING ROYALS — Added G Justin Kowalski as emergency backup.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.
OREGON — Placed co-offensive coordinator David Reaves on administrative leave.
WICHITA STATE — Named Linda Hargrove interim women’s basketball coach.