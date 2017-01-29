Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Sports Transactions

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:31 pm
Share
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled G Denzel Valentine to Windy City (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Chris Ballard general manager.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named John Lynch general manager.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Eddie Lack from Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Michal Rozsival on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 25. Recalled D Gustav Forsling from Rockford (AHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced Justin Agosta was returned to the team by Albany (AHL) and Ed Wittchow was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Released Travis Armstrong.

READING ROYALS — Announced F Olivier Labelle was been returned to the team by Syracuse (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Parker Milner was reassigned to the team by Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired G John Alvbage on loan from IFK Goteborg (Sweden).

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Announced that men’s redshirt-junior F Basil Smotherman is no longer a member of the basketball team.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended