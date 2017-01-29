Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract.
CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled G Denzel Valentine to Windy City (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Chris Ballard general manager.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named John Lynch general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Eddie Lack from Charlotte (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Michal Rozsival on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 25. Recalled D Gustav Forsling from Rockford (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced Justin Agosta was returned to the team by Albany (AHL) and Ed Wittchow was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Released Travis Armstrong.
READING ROYALS — Announced F Olivier Labelle was been returned to the team by Syracuse (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Parker Milner was reassigned to the team by Hershey (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired G John Alvbage on loan from IFK Goteborg (Sweden).
PURDUE — Announced that men’s redshirt-junior F Basil Smotherman is no longer a member of the basketball team.