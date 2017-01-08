Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Conley scores 19, Gasol 17 to lead Grizzlies past Jazz Next Story Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Women's Basketball Scores

Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 11:08 pm
Share
EAST

Boston U. 68, Lafayette 50

Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 48

DePaul 96, Seton Hall 65

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Dominican (NY) 60, Wilmington (Del.) 52

Advertisement

Drexel 63, Northeastern 33

Fairfield 71, Manhattan 56

Loyola (Md.) 71, Army 62

Navy 80, Colgate 67

Rider 62, Siena 61

St. John’s 70, Marquette 64

Syracuse 79, Boston College 52

Temple 86, Tulane 71

Towson 54, James Madison 51

Villanova 64, Providence 59

West Virginia 83, Oklahoma 73

SOUTH

Auburn 83, Mississippi 60

Coll. of Charleston 76, UNC Wilmington 37

ETSU 69, Samford 57

Elon 69, Delaware 42

Florida St. 69, Duke 45

Georgia 70, Vanderbilt 68

Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 52

Millsaps 63, Rhodes 61

Mississippi St. 74, Tennessee 64

NC State 65, Wake Forest 50

North Carolina 67, Virginia 58

Notre Dame 67, Miami 55

Richmond 61, St. Bonaventure 54

Saint Louis 62, VCU 48

South Carolina 81, Florida 62

Texas A&M 77, Kentucky 68

UAB 62, Rice 61

Virginia Tech 78, Clemson 69

William & Mary at Hofstra, ppd.

MIDWEST

Alabama 59, Missouri 58

Bradley 60, Loyola of Chicago 53

Butler 65, Xavier 62

Creighton 70, Georgetown 68

Dayton 50, George Washington 48

Drake 75, S. Illinois 59

Indiana St. 63, Illinois St. 49

Iowa St. 87, Kansas 58

N. Iowa 54, Evansville 40

SOUTHWEST

LSU 53, Arkansas 52

FAR WEST

Arizona 81, Utah 70

Arizona St. 71, Colorado 52

Oregon 69, California 66

Stanford 72, Oregon St. 69, 2OT

Washington 82, UCLA 70

Washington St. 74, Southern Cal 57

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Women's Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Conley scores 19, Gasol 17 to lead Grizzlies past Jazz Next Story Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores