Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Boston U. 68, Lafayette 50
Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 48
DePaul 96, Seton Hall 65
Dominican (NY) 60, Wilmington (Del.) 52
Drexel 63, Northeastern 33
Fairfield 71, Manhattan 56
Loyola (Md.) 71, Army 62
Navy 80, Colgate 67
Rider 62, Siena 61
St. John’s 70, Marquette 64
Syracuse 79, Boston College 52
Temple 86, Tulane 71
Towson 54, James Madison 51
Villanova 64, Providence 59
West Virginia 83, Oklahoma 73
Auburn 83, Mississippi 60
Coll. of Charleston 76, UNC Wilmington 37
ETSU 69, Samford 57
Elon 69, Delaware 42
Florida St. 69, Duke 45
Georgia 70, Vanderbilt 68
Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 52
Millsaps 63, Rhodes 61
Mississippi St. 74, Tennessee 64
NC State 65, Wake Forest 50
North Carolina 67, Virginia 58
Notre Dame 67, Miami 55
Richmond 61, St. Bonaventure 54
Saint Louis 62, VCU 48
South Carolina 81, Florida 62
Texas A&M 77, Kentucky 68
UAB 62, Rice 61
Virginia Tech 78, Clemson 69
William & Mary at Hofstra, ppd.
Alabama 59, Missouri 58
Bradley 60, Loyola of Chicago 53
Butler 65, Xavier 62
Creighton 70, Georgetown 68
Dayton 50, George Washington 48
Drake 75, S. Illinois 59
Indiana St. 63, Illinois St. 49
Iowa St. 87, Kansas 58
N. Iowa 54, Evansville 40
LSU 53, Arkansas 52
Arizona 81, Utah 70
Arizona St. 71, Colorado 52
Oregon 69, California 66
Stanford 72, Oregon St. 69, 2OT
Washington 82, UCLA 70
Washington St. 74, Southern Cal 57