Suns-Knicks, Box

PHOENIX (107)

Warren 2-6 0-0 4, Chriss 6-10 1-3 15, Chandler 2-5 5-5 9, Bledsoe 6-14 10-10 23, Booker 10-21 3-3 26, Tucker 6-10 1-2 15, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Len 0-3 4-4 4, Ulis 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 37-85 24-27 107.

NEW YORK (105)

Anthony 9-17 8-10 31, Porzingis 7-13 0-0 14, Noah 0-4 0-0 0, Rose 12-26 2-2 26, Lee 5-9 0-0 13, Kuzminskas 3-7 0-0 7, O’Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 2-4 2-2 6, Jennings 0-3 2-2 2, Baker 1-4 0-0 3, Holiday 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-89 14-16 105.

Phoenix 30 31 29 17—107 New York 33 22 35 15—105

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-24 (Booker 3-4, Tucker 2-5, Chriss 2-5, Bledsoe 1-4, Knight 1-4, Bender 0-2), New York 11-21 (Anthony 5-6, Lee 3-3, Baker 1-1, Holiday 1-1, Kuzminskas 1-3, Rose 0-1, Porzingis 0-3, Jennings 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 44 (Chandler 16), New York 46 (Noah 15). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Bledsoe 7), New York 20 (Anthony 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, New York 20. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second, Phoenix team, New York defensive three second 2, New York team 2, New York coach Jeff Hornacek. A_19,812 (19,812).