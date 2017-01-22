Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Fight Schedule Next Story Suns-Raptors, Box
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suns-Raptors, Box

Suns-Raptors, Box

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 8:36 pm
Share
PHOENIX (115)

Warren 2-6 0-0 4, Chriss 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 7-10 2-2 16, Bledsoe 11-17 14-14 40, Booker 6-14 3-4 20, Tucker 5-10 1-2 11, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Len 2-3 0-0 4, Knight 3-6 6-6 12, Ulis 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-79 26-28 115.

TORONTO (103)

Carroll 4-12 4-4 14, Valanciunas 6-10 4-5 16, Nogueira 5-5 2-2 13, Lowry 5-17 4-5 15, DeRozan 6-17 10-11 22, Ross 2-9 2-2 7, Sullinger 3-6 2-2 9, Joseph 1-5 1-2 3, Powell 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 33-83 30-35 103.

Phoenix 28 29 25 33—115
Toronto 31 29 25 18—103

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-22 (Booker 5-8, Bledsoe 4-7, Warren 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Chriss 0-4), Toronto 7-27 (Carroll 2-5, Nogueira 1-1, Sullinger 1-2, Powell 1-2, Ross 1-6, Lowry 1-9, DeRozan 0-1, Joseph 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Len, Tucker 10), Toronto 35 (Valanciunas 12). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Bledsoe 13), Toronto 19 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 28, Toronto 19. Technicals_Lowry. Ejected_Lowry.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suns-Raptors, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Fight Schedule Next Story Suns-Raptors, Box