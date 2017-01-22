Suns-Raptors, Box

Warren 2-6 0-0 4, Chriss 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 7-10 2-2 16, Bledsoe 11-17 14-14 40, Booker 6-14 3-4 20, Tucker 5-10 1-2 11, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Len 2-3 0-0 4, Knight 3-6 6-6 12, Ulis 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-79 26-28 115.
Carroll 4-12 4-4 14, Valanciunas 6-10 4-5 16, Nogueira 5-5 2-2 13, Lowry 5-17 4-5 15, DeRozan 6-17 10-11 22, Ross 2-9 2-2 7, Sullinger 3-6 2-2 9, Joseph 1-5 1-2 3, Powell 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 33-83 30-35 103.
|Phoenix
|28
|29
|25
|33—115
|Toronto
|31
|29
|25
|18—103
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-22 (Booker 5-8, Bledsoe 4-7, Warren 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Chriss 0-4), Toronto 7-27 (Carroll 2-5, Nogueira 1-1, Sullinger 1-2, Powell 1-2, Ross 1-6, Lowry 1-9, DeRozan 0-1, Joseph 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Len, Tucker 10), Toronto 35 (Valanciunas 12). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Bledsoe 13), Toronto 19 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 28, Toronto 19. Technicals_Lowry. Ejected_Lowry.
