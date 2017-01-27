Super Bowl History

Super Bowl 50 Feb. 7, 2016

At Santa Clara, Calif._71,088

Carolina 0 7 0 3—10 Denver 10 3 3 8—24

Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up Denver’s two touchdowns and the Broncos defense frustrated Cam Newton all game to carry Peyton Manning to his second Super Bowl title.

Manning was 13 of 23 for 141 yards and one interception. The victory was his 200th career win, second Super Bowl championship and he became the first QB to win an NFL title with two teams.

Miller also registered 2 1/2 sacks as the Broncos won the third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Broncos defense had seven sacks and forced four turnovers. The the Panthers defense allowed just 194 yards and permitted one first down out of 14 third-down opportunities.

Midway through the first quarter, Miller sacked Newton and forced him to fumble. Defensive end Malik Jackson fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give Denver a 10-0 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, Miller again sacked Newton forcing another fumble. Safety T.J. Ward returned the fumble to the Panthers’ 4-yard line with 4:04 to play. C.J. Anderson scored on a 2-yard run to put the game away with 3:08 remaining.

___

Super Bowl XLIX Feb. 1, 2015

At Glendale, Ariz._70,288

New England 0 14 0 14—28 Seattle 0 14 10 0—24

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone in the final minute and New England rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for its fourth Super Bowl championship.

The Patriots had to survive one of the most controversial play calls in NFL history.

On the first series of the third quarter, Steven Hauschka’s 27-yard field goal gave the Seahawks a 17-14 lead. Wilson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin after Brady’s second interception of the game and the Seahawks took a 24-14 lead going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Brady rallied the Patriots with a 5-yard TD pass Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone and a 3-yarder to Julian Edelman with 2:02 left in the fourth for the go-ahead score.

After Jermaine Kearse made a twisting, turning, tumbling catch for a 33-yard gain to the Patriots 5, Marshawn Lynch ran 4 yards to the 1.

But instead of handing off to “Beast Mode,” Wilson, operating from the shotgun, was instructed to throw a pass against New England’s stacked defense. He was intercepted by Butler on a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette.

The Patriots entered the Super Bowl coming off the “Deflategate” controversy after their rout of the Colts in the AFC championship game.

Brady, the MVP, become the third quarterback, along with Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw and San Francisco’s Joe Montana, to win four titles.

Bill Belichick joined the Steelers’ Chuck Noll as the only coaches to win four Super Bowls.

___

Super Bowl XLVIII Feb. 2, 2014

At East Rutherford, N.J._82,529

Seattle 8 14 14 7—43 Denver 0 0 8 0— 8

The Super Bowl finally made the Big Apple.

The Seahawks won their first Super Bowl title in overpowering fashion, punishing Peyton Manning and the Broncos at the New Jersey Meadowlands.

A mere 12 seconds into the game, Seattle led 2-0 with the quickest score in Super Bowl history. On that first play for the Broncos, Manning stepped up toward the line just as center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball. It flew past Manning into the end zone, where Denver’s Knowshon Moreno dived on it for a safety.

Steven Hauschka added two field goals to make it 8-0 after one quarter.

Manning’s third-down pass to Julius Thomas sailed way too high and was intercepted by safety Kam Chancellor, giving the Seahawks the ball at the Denver 37. Marshawn Lynch scored seven plays later to make it 15-0.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith, the game’s MVP, put an end to the Broncos’ longest drive of the day (15 plays in 8:29) with a 69-yard interception return for a TD.

Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for another Seattle TD. The Seahawks led 36-0 before Denver scored on the last play of the third quarter.

As for playing outdoors in the Northeast in February, the weather couldn’t have been better. Temperatures were in the 50s on the warmest day thus far in 2014.

___

Super Bowl XLVII Feb. 3, 2013

At New Orleans_71,024

Baltimore 7 14 7 6—34 San Francisco 3 3 17 8—31

Baltimore survived a power outage at the Superdome to edge San Francisco.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, the game’s MVP, threw three first-half touchdown passes to give the Ravens a 21-6 lead at halftime. Flacco’s 13-yard TD pass to Anquan Boldin, a 1-yarder Dennis Pitta and a 56-yarder to Jacoby Jones tied a Super Bowl record.

Jones seemed to put the game away with his record 108-yard touchdown on the second-half kickoff.

Soon after, the lights went out — and when they came back on, the Ravens were almost powerless to slow the 49ers. When action resumed 34 minutes later, Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers scored 17 consecutive points.

Michael Crabtree’s 31-yard touchdown reception on which he broke two tackles made it 28-13. A couple of minutes later, Frank Gore’s 6-yard run followed a 32-yard punt return by Ted Ginn Jr., and the 49ers were within eight.

Ray Rice’s fumble at his 24 set up to David Akers’ 34-yard field goal, but Baltimore rallied with a long drive leading to Justin Tucker’s 19-yard field goal.

Kaepernick’s 15-yard TD run made it 31-29. A 2-point conversion pass failed when the Ravens blitzed.

Tucker added a 38-yard field goal with 4:19 remaining, setting up a frantic finish.

Kaepernick couldn’t get the 49ers into the end zone on the final three plays from inside the Ravens 5, and Ravens punter Sam Koch took a safety for the final score with 4 seconds left. Koch’s free kick was returned by Ginn to midfield as time ran out.

___

Super Bowl XLVI Feb. 5, 2012

At Indianapolis_68,658

N.Y. Giants 9 0 6 6—21 New England 0 10 7 0—17

Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score for New York’s fourth Super Bowl title. It was a rematch of the 2008 game, when Manning led New York past New England to ruin the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season.

The Patriots began the second half with an eight-play, 79-yard drive, capped by Aaron Hernandez’s 12-yard touchdown catch for a 17-9 lead.

The Giants’ second field goal in the third quarter trimmed the deficit to 17-15.

New York got the ball on its 12-yard line with 3:46 to play. On the first play of the possession, Manning launched a perfectly placed 38-yard pass to Mario Manningham deep down the left sideline over double coverage.

Manning completed a 16-yard pass to Manningham and a 14-yarder to Hakeem Nicks to put the Giants at the Patriots 18 with 2:00 remaining. Four plays later, Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining.

New England couldn’t respond, and Brady’s desperation pass into the Giants’ end zone fell to the ground on the final play.

This was the first Super Bowl with two starting quarterbacks who previously won the game’s MVP award.

Manning became the first QB to open a Super Bowl with nine consecutive completions. Later, Brady put together a run of 16 completions, breaking another Super Bowl mark.

___

Super Bowl XLV Feb. 6, 2011

At Arlington, Texas_103,219

Pittsburgh 0 10 7 8—25 Green Bay 14 7 0 10—31

A week of wintry weather — snow, wind, ice — wouldn’t bother the Steelers or Packers, who are used to such things at home in February.

But this Super Bowl was in Dallas, which was crippled for much of the week preceding the game.

MVP Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and Nick Collins returned an interception for another score, leading the Packers to their fourth Super Bowl title.

The Steelers trailed 21-3 before halftime. Ben Roethlisberger got them within 28-25 midway through the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass and a nifty 2-point conversion. The Packers answered with a 23-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 2:07 left, giving Roethlisberger one last chance.

Needing to go 87 yards in 1:59 with one timeout left, Roethlisberger couldn’t make it across midfield.

The NFL also had to deal with not having seats for fans with tickets to the game in the Cowboys’ home stadium.

___

Super Bowl XLIV Feb. 7, 2010

At Miami_74,059

New Orleans 0 6 10 15—31 Indianapolis 10 0 7 0—17

Tracy Porter’s 74-yard interception return with 3:12 remaining capped a fourth-quarter comeback and lifted the Saints to their first Super Bowl title.

Trailing 10-6, New Orleans opened the second half by recovering an onside kick, which led to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Pierre Thomas and the Saints’ first lead.

Indianapolis came back with a 76-yard scoring drive capped by Joseph Addai’s 4-yard touchdown run. Garrett Hartley’s 47-yard field goal pulled the Saints within 17-16 after three quarters.

In the fourth period, Indy’s Matt Stover missed a 51-yard field goal attempt. Brees completed all seven pass attempts on the ensuing drive, capped by Jeremy Shockey’s 2-yard scoring catch with 5:42 remaining. The Saints got the 2-point conversion to take a 24-17 lead.

The Colts quickly drove to the Saints 31, but on third-and-5, Peyton Manning’s short pass to the left side intended for Reggie Wayne was intercepted by Porter.

___

Super Bowl XLIII Feb. 1, 2009

At Tampa, Fla._70,774

Pittsburgh 3 14 3 7—27 Arizona 0 7 0 16—23

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers ended a game of incredible swings with a final-minute touchdown for a victory over the Cardinals.

MVP Santonio Holmes made a brilliant 6-yard catch deep in the right corner of the end zone with 35 seconds remaining, lifting the Steelers to a record-setting sixth Super Bowl win.

The late scoring overshadowed Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison’s record 100-yard interception return for a touchdown to end the first half.

Pittsburgh’s 79-yard, 16-play drive ended with Jeff Reed’s 21-yard field goal for a 20-7 lead after three quarters. Kurt Warner and the Cardinals then staged a remarkable rally in the fourth quarter to go in front 23-20 with 2:37 remaining.

Warner hit all eight passes for all the yards of an 87-yard drive capped by a leaping 1-yard TD catch by Larry Fitzgerald over Ike Taylor. After an exchange of possessions, the Cardinals got a safety when Pittsburgh’s Justin Hartwig was called for a holding penalty in the end zone.

Two plays later, Warner hit Fitzgerald in stride for a 64-yard touchdown and the lead.

With 2:30 left, Roethlisberger engineered a 78-yard drive. Roethlisberger connected with Holmes on passes of 14, 13 and 40 yards before hitting him in the right corner.

___

Super Bowl XLII Feb. 4, 2008

At Glendale, Ariz._71,101

N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 14—17 New England 0 7 0 7—14

Perfect no more.

Eli Manning and the New York Giants shattered New England’s unbeaten season when he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left.

The win was the Giants’ 11th straight on the road, and the first time the Patriots lost in more than a year. New England (18-1) was one play from winning, but its defense couldn’t stop a 12-play, 83-yard drive that featured a spectacular leaping catch by David Tyree, who scored New York’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

After an exchange of punts and trailing 10-7, the Patriots took possession on their 20-yard line with 7:54 to play. Tom Brady completed 8 of 11 passes on the drive, which ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Randy Moss with 2:42 to play.

With 1:15 left, Manning faced a third-and-5 at the Giants 44. The Patriots brought pressure, and Manning somehow shook loose from the grasps of Jarvis Green and Richard Seymour. Scrambling to his right, he made a desperate toss deep down the middle.

Tyree, the Giants’ fourth receiver, jumped up, and with safety Rodney Harrison on his back, managed to get both hands on the ball. Harrison fought him the whole way, slapping at the ball and momentarily pinning it to Tyree’s helmet. That gave Tyree a chance to get a better grip and as he fell backward, he had the presence to hold the ball aloft to show it was his.

Soon after, the Lombardi Trophy was the Giants’.

___

Super Bowl XLI Feb. 4, 2007

At Miami_74,512

Indianapolis 6 10 6 7—29 Chicago 14 0 3 0—17

Peyton Manning of the Colts added a Super Bowl MVP award to his long list of achievements. He was 25 of 38 for 247 yards and a touchdown pass as he rallied the Colts to a 29-17 victory in the South Florida rain. It was the first Super Bowl played in wet weather.

Another first: Tony Dungy became the first African-American coach to win the championship, beating good friend and protege Lovie Smith in a game that featured the first two African-American coaches in the Super Bowl.

Chicago’s Devin Hester opened the game with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the first time a Super Bowl began with a touchdown. Two possessions later, Manning connected on a 53-yard pass to Reggie Wayne. Hunter Smith mishandled the snap on the extra point, allowing the Bears to hold a 7-6 lead. The Bears took a 14-6 lead later in the quarter on Muhsin Muhammad’s 4-yard touchdown reception.

The Colts scored 10 points in the second quarter, capped by Dominic Rhodes’ 1-yard run, for a 16-14 halftime lead.

Indianapolis kicked field goals on its first two possessions of the third quarter and put the game away on Kelvin Hayden’s 56-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

___

