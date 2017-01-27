Sports Listen

Super Bowl Player Shares

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:18 pm
Winner-Loser

2017_$107,000-$53,000

2016_$102,000-$51,000

2015_$97,000-$49,000

2014_$92,000-$46,000

2013_$88,000-$44,000

2012_$88,000-$44,000

2011_$83,000-$42,000

2010_$83,000-$42,000

2009_$78,000-$40,000

2008_$78,000-$40,000

2007_$78,000-$40,000

2006_$73,000-$38,000

2005_$68,000-$36,500

2004_$68,000-$36,500

2003_$63,000-$35,000

2002_$63,000-$34,500

2001_$58,000-$34,500

2000_$58,000-$33,000

1999_$53,000-$32,500

1998_$48,000-$29,000

1997_$48,000-$29,000

1996_$42,000-$27,000

1995_$42,000-$26,000

1994_$38,000-$23,500

1993_$36,000-$18,000

1992_$36,000-$18,000

1991_$36,000-$18,000

1990_$36,000-$18,000

1989_$36,000-$18,000

1988_$36,000-$18,000

1987_$36,000-$18,000

1986_$36,000-$18,000

1985_$36,000-$18,000

1984_$36,000-$18,000

1983_$36,000-$18,000

1982_$18,000-$9,000

1981_$18,000-$9,000

1980_$18,000-$9,000

1979_$18,000-$9,000

1978_$18,000-$9,000

1977_$15,000-$7,500

1976_$15,000-$7,500

1975_$15,000-$7,500

1974_$15,000-$7,500

1973_$15,000-$7,500

1972_$15,000-$7,500

1971_$15,000-$7,500

1970_$15,000-$7,500

1969_$15,000-$7,500

1968_$15,000-$7,500

1967_$15,000-$7,500

Sports News
