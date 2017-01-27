How the Super Bowl winners fared in their next season:

2016_Denver finished third in AFC West division with an 9-7 record.

2015_New England lost to Denver 20-18 in AFC championship.

2014_Seattle lost to New England 28-24 in Super Bowl.

Advertisement

2013_Baltimore finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.

2012_N.Y. Giants finished second in NFC East division with a 9-7 record.

2011_Green Bay lost to N.Y. Giants 37-20 in NFC divisional playoff.

2010_New Orleans lost to Seattle 41-36 in NFC wild-card game.

2009_Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 9-7 record.

2008_N.Y. Giants lost to Philadelphia 23-11 in NFC divisional playoff.

2007_Indianapolis lost to San Diego 28-24 in AFC divisional playoff.

2006_Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.

2005_New England lost to Denver 27-13 in AFC divisional playoff.

2004_New England repeated and beat Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl.

2003_Tampa Bay finished third in NFC South division with a 7-9 record.

2002_New England finished second in AFC East division with a 9-7 record.

2001_Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 27-10 in AFC divisional playoff.

2000_St. Louis lost to New Orleans 31-28 in NFC wild-card game.

1999_Denver finished last in the AFC West division with a 6-10 record.

1998_Denver repeated and beat Atlanta 34-19 in Super Bowl.

1997_Green Bay lost to Denver 31-24 in Super Bowl.

1996_Dallas lost to Carolina 26-17 in NFC divisional playoff.

1995_San Francisco lost to Green Bay 27-17 in NFC divisional playoff.

1994_Dallas lost to San Francisco 38-28 in NFC championship.

1993_Dallas repeated and beat Buffalo 30-13 in Super Bowl.

1992_Washington lost to San Francisco 20-13 in NFC divisional playoff.

1991_N.Y. Giants finished fourth in NFC East division with an 8-8 record.

1990_San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 15-13 in NFC championship.

1989_San Francisco repeated and beat Denver 55-10 in Super Bowl.

1988_Washington finished third in NFC East division with a 7-9 record.

1987_N.Y. Giants finished last in NFC East division with a 6-9 record.

1986_Chicago lost to Washington 27-13 in NFC divisional playoff.

1985_San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 17-3 in NFC wild-card game.

1984_L.A. Raiders lost to Seattle 13-7 in AFC wild-card game.

1983_Washington lost to the Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 in Super Bowl.

1982_San Francisco finished eleventh in the conference with a 3-6 record.

1981_Oakland finished fourth in the Western division with a 7-9 record.

1980_Pittsburgh finished third in the Central division with a 9-7 record.

1979_Pittsburgh repeated and beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl.

1978_Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 35-31 in Super Bowl.

1977_Oakland lost to Denver 20-17 in AFC Championship.

1976_Pittsburgh lost to Oakland 24-7 in AFC Championship.

1975_Pittsburgh repeated and beat Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl.

1974_Miami lost to Oakland 28-26 in AFC divisional playoff.

1973_Miami repeated and beat Minnesota 24-7 in Super Bowl.

1972_Dallas lost to Washington 26-3 in NFC Championship.

1971_Baltimore lost to Miami 21-0 in AFC Championship.

1970_Kansas City finished second in the Western division with a 7-5-2 record.

1969_New York Jets lost to Kansas City 13-6 in AFL divisional playoff.

1968_Green Bay finished third in the Central divison with a 6-7-1 record.

1967_Green Bay repeated and beat Oakland 33-14 in Super Bowl.