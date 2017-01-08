Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ATP World Tour Aircel Chennai Open Results Next Story Lost weekend: Aqueduct cancels Sunday card
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sven Kramer wins record…

Sven Kramer wins record 9th European all-around title

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 11:31 am
Share

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — Sven Kramer won a record ninth European all-around title, winning the 10,000 meters to close off yet another dominating performance for the Dutchman.

Kramer boosted his reputation as the greatest all-around skater at his Thialf home skating rink, easily holding off fellow-Dutchman Jan Blokhuijsen and Bart Swings of Belgium in the four-race event.

During the final session of the three-day championships dominated by local skaters, Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic won the women’s sprint title, holding off Dutchwoman Jorien ter Mors and Olga Fatkoelina of Russia.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

On Saturday, Ireen Wust had won the women’s all-around title and Kai Verbij men’s sprint gold on a near perfect weekend for Dutch skating, showing how they are still the dominating European force going into next year’s Olympics in Pyongchang, South Korea.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sven Kramer wins record…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ATP World Tour Aircel Chennai Open Results Next Story Lost weekend: Aqueduct cancels Sunday card