Sven Kramer wins record 9th European all-around title

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — Sven Kramer won a record ninth European all-around title, winning the 10,000 meters to close off yet another dominating performance for the Dutchman.

Kramer boosted his reputation as the greatest all-around skater at his Thialf home skating rink, easily holding off fellow-Dutchman Jan Blokhuijsen and Bart Swings of Belgium in the four-race event.

During the final session of the three-day championships dominated by local skaters, Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic won the women’s sprint title, holding off Dutchwoman Jorien ter Mors and Olga Fatkoelina of Russia.

On Saturday, Ireen Wust had won the women’s all-around title and Kai Verbij men’s sprint gold on a near perfect weekend for Dutch skating, showing how they are still the dominating European force going into next year’s Olympics in Pyongchang, South Korea.