Swanigan’s 25, 17 help No. 20 Purdue beat Michigan St 84-73

By LARRY LAGE January 24, 2017 9:14 pm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Swanigan had 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 20 Purdue pull away to beat Michigan State 84-73 on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten) have won three straight, helping them have their best eight-game record in the conference since 2010-11.

The Spartans (12-9, 4-4) have lost three straight and four of five, forcing them to turn it around soon to improve their chances of playing in a 20th straight NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges did his part with 33 points, breaking Scott Skiles’ freshman scoring record of 32 set in 1983 against Ohio State.

The Boilermakers were simply too big and balanced for the undersized and short-handed Spartans, whose biggest players, Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter, are out with knee injuries.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Swanigan led the way with his nation-leading 17th double-double.

