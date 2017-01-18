Taplin’s career-high 24 helps Tulsa hold off Tulane 89-82

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sterling Taplin led Tulsa with a career-high 24 points, including 7-for-7 shooting at the foul line, as Tulsa held off Tulane 89-82 on Wednesday night.

The Golden Hurricane (10-7, 4-1 American Conference) were a perfect 10-for-10 at the line in the final 1:32. Tulane (4-14, 1-5), which has lost seven of its last eight, closed to 79-73 on a Melvin Frazier 3-pointer with 1:30 left.

Pat Birt scored 19 points, 5-for-5 at the foul line, for Tulsa, and TK Edogi sank four free throws, grabbed a defensive rebound and added a dunk all in the final 92 seconds and finished with eight points on a 3-for-3 shooting night. Jaleel Wheeler added 11 points.

Frazier finished with 14 points for the Green Wave and Cameron Reynolds led with 20, his sixth 20-point game this season. Kain Harris added 15 points.

Tulsa led 42-28 at halftime before Tulane came roaring back to trail 63-58 on a Harris 3-pointer with 8:21 left.