Taylor’s double-double leads Marshall to 89-72 win over FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Taylor had a career-high 31 points, on 13-of-20 shooting, and a season-high 13 rebounds as Marshall beat Florida Atlantic 89-72 on Monday night.

Stevie Browning scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, Jon Elmore had 11 points and Christian Thienenman added 10.

Austin Loop hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 15-5 run that gave Marshall (9-6, 2-0 Conference USA) a 10-point lead with 13:33 left in the half. Elmore made a layup and then a 3-pointer to cap the spurt.

Nick Rutherford’s two free throws pulled FAU (4-9, 0-2) within seven just more than a minute into the second half, but Taylor answered with a jumper and then a 3 to make it 58-30 and Marshall led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Justin Massey led FAU with 16 points and Devorious Brown scored 12. Brown and Massey made 11 of 22 from the field while the rest of the Owls shot just 28.9 percent (15 of 52).