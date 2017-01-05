Sports Listen

Teacher accused in pupil sex case is dad of New Year’s baby

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:52 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A North Las Vegas high school substitute teacher and football coach was arrested in a student-sex case just days after he and his wife made news as parents of the area’s first New Year’s baby.

Clark County school police Capt. Ken Young said Thursday that 29-year-old Ryan Davis was arrested Wednesday after questioning about allegations of inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old female student.

Davis was featured with his wife in the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the birth of the couple’s second daughter at 12:27 a.m. Sunday at Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

Davis teaches and coaches at Legacy High School.

Young says police learned this week of allegations that the incidents occurred in 2016 off school property.

Jail records showed Davis was freed on bail from the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on felony sex with a pupil charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

