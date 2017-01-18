Sports Listen

Teen and mom under arrest in Missouri State player’s death

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 11:13 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a teenager and his mother are under arrest in the death of a Missouri State University football player who tried to stop a fight involving his sister in Las Vegas.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile detention Tuesday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the Saturday shooting that killed 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson.

The teenager’s name was not released due to his age.

His mother is being held on suspicion of accessory to murder. She’s suspected of driving her son away from the scene.

No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State. Witnesses tell police that he tried to pull someone away from his sister before the shooting.

