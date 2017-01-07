Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Trail Blazers-Pistons postponed because of winter storm Next Story Allen scores 23 as No. 24 Florida beats Tennessee 83-70
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Texas St uses 23-2…

Texas St uses 23-2 run to snap UT-Arlington win streak

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 8:02 pm
Share

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 21 points and added four steals and Texas State snapped Texas-Arlington’s 11-game win streak with an 81-73 win on Saturday night.

Ojai Black finished with 16 points and six assists, while Nijal Pearson had 14 points for the Bobcats (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt). Texas State shot 55.1 percent from the field and hit 22 of 28 at the free throw line while holding the Mavericks to 42.1 percent and just 25 percent from 3-point range.

Texas-Arlington (12-4, 2-1) held an eight point lead (50-42) with 16:32 left in the game, but the Bobcats quickly responded. Gilder-Tilbury drilled a 3-pointer, sparking a 23-2 Texas State avalanche which gave the Bobcats a 65-52 lead.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Two Kevin Hervey free throws managed to get the Mavericks to within single digits (74-66) with 2:41 left, but they got no closer.

Advertisement

Hervey scored 25 points to lead Texas-Arlington.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Texas St uses 23-2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Trail Blazers-Pistons postponed because of winter storm Next Story Allen scores 23 as No. 24 Florida beats Tennessee 83-70