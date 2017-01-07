Texas St uses 23-2 run to snap UT-Arlington win streak

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 21 points and added four steals and Texas State snapped Texas-Arlington’s 11-game win streak with an 81-73 win on Saturday night.

Ojai Black finished with 16 points and six assists, while Nijal Pearson had 14 points for the Bobcats (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt). Texas State shot 55.1 percent from the field and hit 22 of 28 at the free throw line while holding the Mavericks to 42.1 percent and just 25 percent from 3-point range.

Texas-Arlington (12-4, 2-1) held an eight point lead (50-42) with 16:32 left in the game, but the Bobcats quickly responded. Gilder-Tilbury drilled a 3-pointer, sparking a 23-2 Texas State avalanche which gave the Bobcats a 65-52 lead.

Two Kevin Hervey free throws managed to get the Mavericks to within single digits (74-66) with 2:41 left, but they got no closer.

Advertisement

Hervey scored 25 points to lead Texas-Arlington.