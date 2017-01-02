The Latest: Wisconsin student, her dad were on missing plane

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on the search for a plane that vanished last week with six people aboard (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison says one of its freshmen was among the six people aboard a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland last week.

The university says 19-year-old Megan Casey, of Powell, Ohio, had been attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father, Brian, and four neighbors. The university says the six were returning to Columbus when the plane vanished late Thursday shortly after takeoff.

So far there has been no sign of the plane or its occupants, though there have been multiple reports of debris washing ashore near the airport where the plane took off. Police say they have confirmed that a bag recovered Sunday was from the aircraft.

The university says Megan Casey was in a sorority and was pursuing a career in nursing.

9:55 a.m.

Authorities say recovery efforts are resuming in the search for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie, near Cleveland.

The city of Cleveland said Monday morning that weather conditions are favorable for searching, with light winds and fairly calm waters. Seven vessels and four dive teams are taking part in waters 35-45 feet deep.

The city says there have been multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where a plane carrying a family of four and two neighbors departed late Thursday. Police say they have confirmed that a bag recovered Sunday was from the aircraft. No details have been released. It was found near a private harbor in a small lakeside community.

The other debris hadn’t been verified as from the plane.