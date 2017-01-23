The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Villanova (35)
|19-1
|1591
|1
|2. Kansas (28)
|18-1
|1572
|2
|3. Gonzaga (2)
|19-0
|1471
|4
|4. Kentucky
|17-2
|1414
|5
|5. Baylor
|18-1
|1379
|6
|6. Florida State
|18-2
|1215
|10
|7. Arizona
|18-2
|1190
|14
|8. UCLA
|19-2
|1177
|3
|9. North Carolina
|18-3
|1171
|9
|10. Oregon
|18-2
|1035
|11
|11. Butler
|17-3
|914
|13
|12. Virginia
|15-3
|803
|16
|13. Louisville
|16-4
|796
|12
|14. Notre Dame
|17-3
|767
|15
|15. Wisconsin
|16-3
|746
|17
|16. Creighton
|18-2
|731
|7
|17. Duke
|15-4
|628
|18
|18. West Virginia
|15-4
|569
|7
|19. Cincinnati
|17-2
|478
|20
|20. Purdue
|16-4
|412
|21
|21. Saint Mary’s
|17-2
|290
|23
|22. Maryland
|17-2
|261
|25
|23. South Carolina
|15-4
|171
|24
|24. Xavier
|14-5
|146
|22
|25. Florida
|14-5
|47
|19
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.