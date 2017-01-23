The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Villanova (35) 19-1 1591 1 2. Kansas (28) 18-1 1572 2 3. Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1471 4 4. Kentucky 17-2 1414 5 5. Baylor 18-1 1379 6 6. Florida State 18-2 1215 10 7. Arizona 18-2 1190 14 8. UCLA 19-2 1177 3 9. North Carolina 18-3 1171 9 10. Oregon 18-2 1035 11 11. Butler 17-3 914 13 12. Virginia 15-3 803 16 13. Louisville 16-4 796 12 14. Notre Dame 17-3 767 15 15. Wisconsin 16-3 746 17 16. Creighton 18-2 731 7 17. Duke 15-4 628 18 18. West Virginia 15-4 569 7 19. Cincinnati 17-2 478 20 20. Purdue 16-4 412 21 21. Saint Mary’s 17-2 290 23 22. Maryland 17-2 261 25 23. South Carolina 15-4 171 24 24. Xavier 14-5 146 22 25. Florida 14-5 47 19

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.