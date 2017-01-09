The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (33) 14-0 825 1 2. Baylor 15-1 783 2 3. Maryland 15-1 745 3 4. Mississippi St. 17-0 726 4 5. South Carolina 13-1 699 5 6. Notre Dame 15-2 670 7 7. Florida St. 15-2 595 6 8. Washington 16-2 544 12 9. Louisville 15-3 540 8 10. Oregon St. 15-1 509 16 11. Ohio St. 14-4 488 11 12. Duke 14-2 436 13 13. Stanford 13-3 429 10 14. Miami 13-3 388 14 15. Virginia Tech 15-0 347 18 16. Texas 10-4 346 15 17. UCLA 11-4 326 9 18. West Virginia 14-2 269 17 19. Arizona St. 12-3 263 19 20. South Florida 13-1 181 22 21. DePaul 13-4 142 23 22. Oklahoma 12-4 139 20 23. NC State 13-4 104 – 24. California 13-3 50 20 25. Kansas St 12-4 46 25

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1.