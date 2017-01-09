The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|14-0
|825
|1
|2. Baylor
|15-1
|783
|2
|3. Maryland
|15-1
|745
|3
|4. Mississippi St.
|17-0
|726
|4
|5. South Carolina
|13-1
|699
|5
|6. Notre Dame
|15-2
|670
|7
|7. Florida St.
|15-2
|595
|6
|8. Washington
|16-2
|544
|12
|9. Louisville
|15-3
|540
|8
|10. Oregon St.
|15-1
|509
|16
|11. Ohio St.
|14-4
|488
|11
|12. Duke
|14-2
|436
|13
|13. Stanford
|13-3
|429
|10
|14. Miami
|13-3
|388
|14
|15. Virginia Tech
|15-0
|347
|18
|16. Texas
|10-4
|346
|15
|17. UCLA
|11-4
|326
|9
|18. West Virginia
|14-2
|269
|17
|19. Arizona St.
|12-3
|263
|19
|20. South Florida
|13-1
|181
|22
|21. DePaul
|13-4
|142
|23
|22. Oklahoma
|12-4
|139
|20
|23. NC State
|13-4
|104
|–
|24. California
|13-3
|50
|20
|25. Kansas St
|12-4
|46
|25
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1.