Thomas, Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH January 25, 2017 10:07 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night.

It was Thomas’ 15th game this season with at least 30 points and his 29th consecutive outing with 20 or more. Crowder grabbed 10 rebounds and Al Horford totaled 20 points and nine assists for Boston (27-18), which had lost three straight games.

James Harden finished with 30 points and 12 assists, Ryan Anderson scored 19 and Sam Dekker had 15 off the bench as the Rockets (34-15) lost for the sixth time in nine games.

