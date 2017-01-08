Thomas holds on to beat Matsuyama at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas bounced back at just the right time Sunday to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Thomas closed with a 4-under 69 and ended Matsuyama’s bid for a fourth straight victory.

Thomas went from a five-shot lead to a one-shot lead in just two holes on the back nine. He was still ahead by one on the 17th hole when he ripped an approach from 214 yards to 3 feet. Matsuyama three-putted from 30 feet for bogey, Thomas made his birdie and his lead was back to three.

That allowed him a comfortable walk with a spectacular view of the Pacific down the 18th at Kapalua.

In his last six events worldwide, Matsuyama has four victories and two second places — both to Thomas.