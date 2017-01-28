Sports Listen

Thomas leads Asheville over Radford

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 2:27 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ahmad Thomas scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and UNC Asheville defeated Radford 80-69 on Saturday.

Asheville (16-7, 8-2) lost its Big South opener to Radford 80-77 in overtime on Dec. 29 but has now won eight of its last nine games.

Thomas, who posted his third double-double of the season, scored 12 points in a 19-6 run over nine minutes that gave Asheville a 69-50 lead with six minutes to go. The lead remained in double figures.

Kevin Vannatta added 16 points and MaCio Teague 13 for the Bulldogs.

Darius Bolstad scored 19 points and Justin Cousin 14 for the Highlanders (9-13, 4-6). Caleb Tanner, who had a career-high 24 points in the Radford’s December win over the Bulldogs, scored eight Saturday. Ed Polite Jr., who came in with five consecutive double-doubles, had one point and one rebound in 13 minutes.

Sports News
