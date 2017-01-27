Sports Listen

Thomas scores 21 as Celtics rout Magic 128-98

By DOUG ALDEN January 27, 2017 10:08 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and eight assists in just three quarters, extending his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 30 straight games as Boston set a season high in scoring while beating the Orlando Magic 128-98 on Friday night.

Rookie Jaylen Brown added a career-high 20 points, Jae Crowder scored 19 and Kelly Olynyk made all seven shots he attempted, finishing with 16 points.

It was the most points for Boston since a 127-123 overtime loss to Portland on Jan. 21 and topped the Celtics’ previous high in regulation, set Nov. 3 in a 128-122 loss to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nikola Vucevic and Damjan Rudez finished with 14 points apiece to lead the Magic, who trailed by as much as 40 and lost their third straight.

Sports News
