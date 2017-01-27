Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thorns' midfielder Henry will…

Thorns’ midfielder Henry will play on loan for PSG women

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:45 pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League have loaned French midfielder Amandine Henry to Paris Saint-Germain.

Henry, who also plays for the French national team, will return to the Thorns during the NWSL regular season, the team announced Friday.

Henry joined the Thorns during the season last year and played in nine matches, eight starts. She previously played nine seasons for Lyon in France.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Henry also played in the Olympic Games for France last year, starting all four matches.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thorns' midfielder Henry will…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended