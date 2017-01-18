Thornwell’s 20 lifts No. 24 South Carolina to 57-53 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sindarius Thornwell scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 24 South Carolina’s defense smothered high-scoring No. 19 Florida much of the way for a 57-53 victory Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks (15-3, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) opened the second half with a 14-2 run and held on down the stretch when the Gators (15-4, 5-1) drew within 54-53 on Chris Chiozza’s free throws shots with 40.3 seconds to go. PJ Dozier drove for South Carolina’s final basket and Florida fumbled it out of bounds on its next possession.

Leading scorer KeVaughn Allen had one point for Florida while Kasey Hill scored all 11 of his in the opening half before fouling out. Canyon Barry led the Gators with 13 points.

Florida went 0 of 17 from 3-point range, ending a streak of 850 consecutive games with a long-range basket that was the longest in the NCAA. The Gators last went 0-from-behind the arc in an 80-61 loss to Kentucky in 1992.

Advertisement

They didn’t do much better from 2, making only seven field goals in the second half and getting held to their fewest points of the season — 26 less than their average coming in.

Chris Silva had 11 points and Dozier 10 for the Gamecocks, who are off to their best SEC start since opening 11-0 in 1996-97. That team went on to an SEC title, winning at Kentucky. This group gets that chance on Saturday against the fifth-ranked Wildcats with the league lead at stake.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators came in scoring 79 points a game, 20 more than South Carolina’s SEC-leading defensive average. But Florida seemed to wear down the Gamecocks’ end to end defense as the game continued. Hill led the way, driving to the basket every chance he got and scoring 11 points in the opening half. Hill will have to keep that up all season if the Gators hope to take down SEC powerhouse Kentucky.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks’ efforts on the defensive end may have cost them on offense. They missed their first eight shots and finished with just seven first-half field goals. Florida’s size underneath led by 6-foot-9 Kevarrius Hayes and 6-8 Devin Robinson kept South Carolina’s post players bottled up. Silva and Maik Kotsar each were limited with two early fouls and went a combined 1-of-6 shooting in the half. The Gamecocks continue to struggle with turnovers. They had 20 or more their past two games and looked on its way to another similar showing against Florida. But South Carolina finished with just five second-half turnovers to take control.

UP NEXT

Florida returns home to face Vanderbilt on Saturday.

South Carolina travels to No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25