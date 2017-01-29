Thunder-Cavaliers, Box

Sabonis 6-12 0-0 12, Adams 3-4 1-1 7, Westbrook 7-26 5-8 20, Oladipo 6-18 4-5 17, Roberson 2-5 0-0 4, Grant 3-8 0-0 8, Singler 1-5 0-0 2, Lauvergne 6-10 1-2 13, Payne 3-11 0-0 8, Christon 0-0 0-0 0, Abrines 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-100 11-16 91.
James 9-18 7-10 25, Love 0-4 1-2 1, Thompson 7-15 5-5 19, Irving 12-22 3-3 29, Shumpert 5-11 1-2 16, Jefferson 4-5 0-0 8, Frye 2-4 0-0 4, Felder 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Liggins 0-1 0-0 0, Korver 1-7 0-0 3, McRae 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 17-22 107.
|Oklahoma City
|24
|21
|20
|26—
|91
|Cleveland
|21
|37
|22
|27—107
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 6-26 (Payne 2-3, Grant 2-5, Oladipo 1-4, Westbrook 1-6, Abrines 0-1, Singler 0-2, Roberson 0-2, Sabonis 0-3), Cleveland 8-29 (Shumpert 5-8, Irving 2-6, Korver 1-6, Jones 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, James 0-2, Frye 0-2, Love 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 55 (Westbrook 12), Cleveland 52 (James 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 10), Cleveland 22 (Irving 10). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 19, Cleveland 16. Technicals_Cleveland defensive three second, Cleveland team. A_20,562 (20,562).
