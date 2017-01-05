Sports Listen

Sports News

Thunder-Rockets, Box

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:49 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (116)

Sabonis 3-5 0-0 6, Adams 2-6 4-4 8, Westbrook 16-34 9-11 49, Oladipo 6-16 1-2 17, Roberson 6-11 2-2 14, Grant 1-5 0-0 2, Kanter 5-8 5-6 15, Christon 1-4 0-0 2, Abrines 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 41-91 22-27 116.

HOUSTON (118)

Ariza 4-14 0-0 10, Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Hilario 6-6 6-10 18, Beverley 4-6 0-0 11, Harden 6-16 12-14 26, Dekker 3-4 2-2 9, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 4-7 0-3 8, Gordon 8-20 1-1 22. Totals 41-86 21-30 118.

Oklahoma City 38 18 27 33—116
Houston 33 34 30 21—118

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 12-30 (Westbrook 8-15, Oladipo 4-9, Abrines 0-1, Christon 0-1, Grant 0-1, Roberson 0-3), Houston 15-39 (Gordon 5-10, Beverley 3-4, Harden 2-7, Anderson 2-7, Ariza 2-8, Dekker 1-2, Brewer 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 54 (Kanter 13), Houston 43 (Harden, Harrell, Beverley 8). Assists_Oklahoma City 15 (Westbrook 5), Houston 27 (Harden 12). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Houston 20. Technicals_Oklahoma City defensive three second, Oladipo, Houston defensive three second, Houston team. A_18,055 (18,055).

