Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albany (NY) 84, Binghamton 65
Delaware 69, Northeastern 62
Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund
Fairleigh Dickinson 57, St. Francis Brooklyn 40
Goldey Beacom 89, Chestnut Hill 72
LIU Brooklyn 76, Wagner 69
La Salle 91, Davidson 83
Mount St. Mary’s 86, Sacred Heart 75
New Hampshire 74, Maine 63
Robert Morris 74, CCSU 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Bryant 61
St. Peter’s 77, Siena 65
Stony Brook 80, Hartford 64
Towson 86, Hofstra 80
Vermont 81, Mass.-Lowell 67
SOUTH
Barton 67, Limestone 66
Belmont 77, Jacksonville St. 60
Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 52
Elon 93, Drexel 73
Freed-Hardeman 77, Harris-Stowe 62
Furman 75, ETSU 62
Georgetown (Ky.) 73, Lindsey Wilson 62
High Point 83, Campbell 78
Liberty 65, Gardner-Webb 62
Lipscomb 112, Jacksonville 95
Louisiana Tech 74, Rice 64
Louisville 92, Clemson 60
Middle Tennessee 65, FIU 52
Morehead St. 89, Austin Peay 82
Murray St. 86, E. Kentucky 79
New Orleans 72, Houston Baptist 64
Nicholls 62, Abilene Christian 59
North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 84
Radford 72, Longwood 60
SC-Upstate 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60
Southern Miss. 75, North Texas 65
Stetson 82, NJIT 76
Tennessee Tech 80, Tennessee St. 74
UNC Greensboro 67, Mercer 66
UNC Wilmington 65, Coll. of Charleston 59
UT Martin 82, E. Illinois 71
W. Carolina 100, The Citadel 95
William & Mary 73, James Madison 72
Winthrop 76, UNC Asheville 73
Wofford 88, VMI 70
MIDWEST
Dayton 75, Richmond 59
Maryland 84, Iowa 76
N. Dakota St. 89, Fort Wayne 83
North Dakota 83, Weber St. 77
SE Missouri 79, SIU-Edwardsville 76
SOUTHWEST
SMU 69, UConn 49
Sam Houston St. 87, Lamar 65
Stephen F. Austin 57, Texas A&M-CC 56
Wayland Baptist 79, Texas Wesleyan 77
FAR WEST
Arizona 73, Southern Cal 66
BYU 99, Pepperdine 70
E. Washington 84, N. Arizona 62
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 77
Oregon 86, California 63