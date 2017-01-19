Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Senators beat inconsistent Blue Jackets 2-0 Next Story No. 14 Arizona holds on over Southern Cal, 73-66
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's College Basketball

Thursday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 11:14 pm
Share

EAST

Albany (NY) 84, Binghamton 65

Delaware 69, Northeastern 62

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Fairleigh Dickinson 57, St. Francis Brooklyn 40

Advertisement

Goldey Beacom 89, Chestnut Hill 72

LIU Brooklyn 76, Wagner 69

La Salle 91, Davidson 83

Mount St. Mary’s 86, Sacred Heart 75

New Hampshire 74, Maine 63

Robert Morris 74, CCSU 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Bryant 61

St. Peter’s 77, Siena 65

Stony Brook 80, Hartford 64

Towson 86, Hofstra 80

Vermont 81, Mass.-Lowell 67

SOUTH

Barton 67, Limestone 66

Belmont 77, Jacksonville St. 60

Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 52

Elon 93, Drexel 73

Freed-Hardeman 77, Harris-Stowe 62

Furman 75, ETSU 62

Georgetown (Ky.) 73, Lindsey Wilson 62

High Point 83, Campbell 78

Liberty 65, Gardner-Webb 62

Lipscomb 112, Jacksonville 95

Louisiana Tech 74, Rice 64

Louisville 92, Clemson 60

Middle Tennessee 65, FIU 52

Morehead St. 89, Austin Peay 82

Murray St. 86, E. Kentucky 79

New Orleans 72, Houston Baptist 64

Nicholls 62, Abilene Christian 59

North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 84

Radford 72, Longwood 60

SC-Upstate 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60

Southern Miss. 75, North Texas 65

Stetson 82, NJIT 76

Tennessee Tech 80, Tennessee St. 74

UNC Greensboro 67, Mercer 66

UNC Wilmington 65, Coll. of Charleston 59

UT Martin 82, E. Illinois 71

W. Carolina 100, The Citadel 95

William & Mary 73, James Madison 72

Winthrop 76, UNC Asheville 73

Wofford 88, VMI 70

MIDWEST

Dayton 75, Richmond 59

Maryland 84, Iowa 76

N. Dakota St. 89, Fort Wayne 83

North Dakota 83, Weber St. 77

SE Missouri 79, SIU-Edwardsville 76

SOUTHWEST

SMU 69, UConn 49

Sam Houston St. 87, Lamar 65

Stephen F. Austin 57, Texas A&M-CC 56

Wayland Baptist 79, Texas Wesleyan 77

FAR WEST

Arizona 73, Southern Cal 66

BYU 99, Pepperdine 70

E. Washington 84, N. Arizona 62

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 77

Oregon 86, California 63

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Senators beat inconsistent Blue Jackets 2-0 Next Story No. 14 Arizona holds on over Southern Cal, 73-66