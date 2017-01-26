Thursday’s Scores

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Denbigh Baptist 18
Chelsea Academy 53, St. Michael 30
Clarke County 79, Strasburg 34
Cosby 56, James River-Midlothian 47
Craig County 59, Highland-Monterey 39
Glenvar 57, Auburn 31
Midlothian 71, Manchester 44
Radford 50, James River-Buchanan 28
Ridgeview 60, Lebanon 35
Seton School 69, Highland-Warrenton 42
Temple Christian 51, Holy Cross Regional 43
Bishop Sullivan 90, Peninsula Catholic 65
Freedom (South Riding) 72, Fauquier 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 83, Northwood 58
Heritage (Leesburg) 60, Loudoun Valley 57
John Champe 87, Park View-Sterling 56
Lebanon 61, Ridgeview 55
Matoaca 75, Monacan 68
Norfolk Christian 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 47
Paul VI 66, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 62
Richlands 77, Graham 71
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 74, Battlefield 68
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 76, Christian Heritage Academy 39
St. Christopher’s 77, St. John Paul the Great 70