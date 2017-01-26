Sports Listen

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:32 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Denbigh Baptist 18

Chelsea Academy 53, St. Michael 30

Clarke County 79, Strasburg 34

Cosby 56, James River-Midlothian 47

Craig County 59, Highland-Monterey 39

Glenvar 57, Auburn 31

Midlothian 71, Manchester 44

Radford 50, James River-Buchanan 28

Ridgeview 60, Lebanon 35

Seton School 69, Highland-Warrenton 42

Temple Christian 51, Holy Cross Regional 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Sullivan 90, Peninsula Catholic 65

Freedom (South Riding) 72, Fauquier 63

George Wythe-Wytheville 83, Northwood 58

Heritage (Leesburg) 60, Loudoun Valley 57

John Champe 87, Park View-Sterling 56

Lebanon 61, Ridgeview 55

Matoaca 75, Monacan 68

Norfolk Christian 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 47

Paul VI 66, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 62

Richlands 77, Graham 71

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 74, Battlefield 68

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 76, Christian Heritage Academy 39

St. Christopher’s 77, St. John Paul the Great 70

Sports News
