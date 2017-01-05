Thursday’s Scores

Albert Einstein 53, Rockville 18
Arlington Baptist 50, Rosedale Baptist School 38
Boonsboro 18, Clear Spring 12
Dunbar 55, National Academy Foundation 21
Havre de Grace 71, Patterson Mill 67, OT
Hebrew Academy 59, The Field School, D.C. 46
Kent County 86, Cambridge/SD 64
Parkside 71, Crisfield 68
Queen Annes County 69, Col. Richardson 58
Quince Orchard 61, Magruder 42
Severn 54, Winters Mill 53
St. Mary’s 69, Chapelgate 53
Stephen Decatur 86, Mardela 33
Wicomico 78, Easton 64
Bethesda 57, Walter Johnson 25
Cambridge/SD 52, Kent County 38
Easton 43, Wicomico 27
Episcopal, Va. 34, Holton Arms 33
Francis Scott Key 67, SEED, D.C. 15
Havre de Grace 36, Rising Sun 35
James M. Bennett 49, Pocomoke 35
Kent Island 93, Saint Michaels 20
North Caroline 55, North Dorchester 38
Parkside 50, Crisfield 40
Perryville 41, North East 34
Potomac 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 60
Queen Annes County 73, Col. Richardson 32
Rockville 34, Albert Einstein 12
Stephen Decatur 46, Mardela 11
Washington 40, Snow Hill 37
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brunswick vs. Middletown, ppd. to Jan 6.
HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. vs. Bishop Walsh, ppd.