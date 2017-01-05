Thursday’s Scores

Sports Listen

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albert Einstein 53, Rockville 18

Arlington Baptist 50, Rosedale Baptist School 38

Boonsboro 18, Clear Spring 12

Dunbar 55, National Academy Foundation 21

Havre de Grace 71, Patterson Mill 67, OT

Hebrew Academy 59, The Field School, D.C. 46

Kent County 86, Cambridge/SD 64

Parkside 71, Crisfield 68

Queen Annes County 69, Col. Richardson 58

Quince Orchard 61, Magruder 42

Severn 54, Winters Mill 53

St. Mary’s 69, Chapelgate 53

Stephen Decatur 86, Mardela 33

Wicomico 78, Easton 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethesda 57, Walter Johnson 25

Cambridge/SD 52, Kent County 38

Easton 43, Wicomico 27

Episcopal, Va. 34, Holton Arms 33

Francis Scott Key 67, SEED, D.C. 15

Havre de Grace 36, Rising Sun 35

James M. Bennett 49, Pocomoke 35

Kent Island 93, Saint Michaels 20

North Caroline 55, North Dorchester 38

Parkside 50, Crisfield 40

Perryville 41, North East 34

Potomac 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 60

Queen Annes County 73, Col. Richardson 32

Rockville 34, Albert Einstein 12

Stephen Decatur 46, Mardela 11

Washington 40, Snow Hill 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brunswick vs. Middletown, ppd. to Jan 6.

HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. vs. Bishop Walsh, ppd.

