Thursday’s Scores

Amherst County 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Bishop Sullivan 46
Charlottesville 47, Waynesboro 35
Colonial Heights 50, Dinwiddie 45
Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 46
Episcopal 34, Holton Arms, Md. 33
Fluvanna 36, Powhatan 23
Front Royal Christian 47, Wakefield Country Day 19
Goochland 41, Bluestone 34
Grafton 45, Jamestown 39
Hopewell 57, Matoaca 39
Huguenot 55, Clover Hill 32
Lafayette 52, Bruton 45
Liberty Christian 29, Rustburg 22
Martinsville 76, Tunstall 11
Midlothian 65, Manchester 34
Monacan 72, Lloyd Bird 44
Norfolk Academy 36, Isle of Wight Academy 34
Norfolk Christian 58, Granby 32
Norview 57, Hickory 43
Poquoson 49, New Kent 34
Potomac, Md. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60
Prince George 53, Petersburg 43
Randolph-Macon 51, Wakefield School 21
Smithfield 37, York 35
Tabb 44, Warhill 36
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.
Broad Run vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.
Covenant School vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.
Dominion vs. Potomac Falls, ccd.
Holston vs. Council, ppd. to Jan 9.
King & Queen vs. Northampton, ppd.
Manassas Park vs. Riverside, ccd.
Massanutten Military vs. Grace Christian, ppd.
Narrows vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Parry McCluer vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd. to Feb 1.
Rappahannock vs. Washington & Lee, ccd.
Salem vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Sherando vs. Millbrook, ppd. to Jan 7.
Trinity at Meadowview vs. John Champe, ppd.
Woodgrove vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Bishop Sullivan 50
Bluestone 67, Goochland 60
Covenant School 72, Tandem Friends School 62
Deep Creek 74, Booker T. Washington 58
Faith Christian-Roanoke 59, Dayspring Christian Academy 28
Faith Christian-Roanoke 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 51
Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 27
Green Run 69, Indian River 49
Greenbrier Christian 88, Summit Christian Academy 63
Hargrave Military 81, Carlisle 73
Huguenot 62, Clover Hill 52
Martinsville 58, Tunstall 45
Norfolk Academy 63, Norfolk Christian 55
Norview 76, Hickory 58
Powhatan 69, Fluvanna 55
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 59, Appalachia 30
Steward School 58, Norfolk Collegiate 52
Wakefield School 84, Randolph-Macon 51
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Salem, ppd.
Centreville vs. Chantilly, ppd.
Chatham vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Clarke County vs. William Monroe, ppd. to Jan 23.
Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd. to Feb 3.
Freedom (South Riding) vs. Broad Run, ppd.
George Mason vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.
Glenvar vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd. to Jan 23.
Graham vs. Richlands, ppd.
Holston vs. Council, ppd. to Jan 9.
Madison County vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Jan 23.
Middleburg Academy vs. Miller School, ppd.
Narrows vs. Rural Retreat, ppd. to Jan 12.
Northampton vs. King & Queen, ppd.
Parry McCluer vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.
Potomac Falls vs. Dominion, ccd.
Shenandoah Valley Christian vs. Riverside, ccd.
Sherando vs. Millbrook, ppd. to Jan 7.