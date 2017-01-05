Sports Listen

Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:58 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Bishop Sullivan 46

Charlottesville 47, Waynesboro 35

Colonial Heights 50, Dinwiddie 45

Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 46

Episcopal 34, Holton Arms, Md. 33

Fluvanna 36, Powhatan 23

Front Royal Christian 47, Wakefield Country Day 19

Goochland 41, Bluestone 34

Grafton 45, Jamestown 39

Hopewell 57, Matoaca 39

Huguenot 55, Clover Hill 32

Lafayette 52, Bruton 45

Liberty Christian 29, Rustburg 22

Martinsville 76, Tunstall 11

Midlothian 65, Manchester 34

Monacan 72, Lloyd Bird 44

Norfolk Academy 36, Isle of Wight Academy 34

Norfolk Christian 58, Granby 32

Norview 57, Hickory 43

Poquoson 49, New Kent 34

Potomac, Md. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60

Prince George 53, Petersburg 43

Randolph-Macon 51, Wakefield School 21

Smithfield 37, York 35

Tabb 44, Warhill 36

The Potomac School 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.

Broad Run vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.

Covenant School vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.

Dominion vs. Potomac Falls, ccd.

Holston vs. Council, ppd. to Jan 9.

King & Queen vs. Northampton, ppd.

Manassas Park vs. Riverside, ccd.

Massanutten Military vs. Grace Christian, ppd.

Narrows vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Parry McCluer vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd. to Feb 1.

Rappahannock vs. Washington & Lee, ccd.

Salem vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Sherando vs. Millbrook, ppd. to Jan 7.

Trinity at Meadowview vs. John Champe, ppd.

Woodgrove vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Bishop Sullivan 50

Bluestone 67, Goochland 60

Covenant School 72, Tandem Friends School 62

Deep Creek 74, Booker T. Washington 58

Faith Christian-Roanoke 59, Dayspring Christian Academy 28

Faith Christian-Roanoke 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 51

Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 27

Green Run 69, Indian River 49

Greenbrier Christian 88, Summit Christian Academy 63

Hargrave Military 81, Carlisle 73

Huguenot 62, Clover Hill 52

Martinsville 58, Tunstall 45

Norfolk Academy 63, Norfolk Christian 55

Norview 76, Hickory 58

Powhatan 69, Fluvanna 55

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 59, Appalachia 30

Steward School 58, Norfolk Collegiate 52

Wakefield School 84, Randolph-Macon 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Salem, ppd.

Centreville vs. Chantilly, ppd.

Chatham vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Clarke County vs. William Monroe, ppd. to Jan 23.

Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd. to Feb 3.

Freedom (South Riding) vs. Broad Run, ppd.

George Mason vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.

Glenvar vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd. to Jan 23.

Graham vs. Richlands, ppd.

Holston vs. Council, ppd. to Jan 9.

Madison County vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Jan 23.

Middleburg Academy vs. Miller School, ppd.

Narrows vs. Rural Retreat, ppd. to Jan 12.

Northampton vs. King & Queen, ppd.

Parry McCluer vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

Potomac Falls vs. Dominion, ccd.

Shenandoah Valley Christian vs. Riverside, ccd.

Sherando vs. Millbrook, ppd. to Jan 7.

Sports News
