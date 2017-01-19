Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story No. 11 Oregon loses Brooks in win over California Next Story Defending champ Kerber advances to 4th round vs Vandeweghe
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 11:28 pm
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 54, Virginia High 52

Amelia Academy 68, Southampton Academy 21

Appomattox Regional 57, Franklin 25

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Broadway 87, Wilson Memorial 34

Advertisement

Bruton 40, Tabb 36

Buffalo Gap 54, Nelson County 16

Carlisle 40, Timberlake Christian 36

Chantilly 58, Westfield 48

Christchurch 39, St. Michael 25

Christiansburg 43, Blacksburg 40

Colgan 53, Osbourn 52

Delmar, Del. 44, Arcadia 43

E.C. Glass 55, Liberty Christian 53, OT

Eastern Mennonite 44, Holy Cross Regional 35

Fairfax 42, Yorktown 23

Fairfax Home School 59, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 38

Flint Hill 65, National Cathedral, D.C. 30

Franklin County 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 33

Gar-Field 58, Riverbend 29

George Marshall 41, TJ-Alexandria 29

Grafton 56, New Kent 48

Grundy 52, Tazewell 48

Hayfield 57, James Madison 54

Herndon 59, James Robinson 35

Hopewell 61, Petersburg 38

Langley 52, South Lakes 40

Madison County 55, Rappahannock County 36

Maggie Walker 54, TJ-Richmond 43

Matoaca 82, Dinwiddie 42

McLean 42, Washington-Lee 25

Meadowbrook 54, Colonial Heights 41

Monacan 94, Midlothian 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Bishop Sullivan 49

Norfolk Christian 56, Greenbrier Christian 9

Ocean Lakes 56, First Colonial 28

Parry McCluer 81, Highland-Monterey 14

Phelps, Ky. 43, Hurley 42

Poquoson 43, Smithfield 26

Richlands 53, Twin Valley 32

Riverside 43, Brentsville 37, OT

Roanoke Catholic 37, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34

South County 64, Annandale 60

Stone Bridge 54, Lee-Springfield 28

T.C. Williams 40, Lake Braddock 35

The Potomac School 47, Episcopal 35

Thomas Dale 45, Prince George 37

Trinity at Meadowview 33, Manassas Park 26

Trinity Episcopal 62, St. Gertrude 35

Tuscarora 56, Woodgrove 50

W.T. Woodson 39, Mount Vernon 27

Wakefield 57, J.E.B. Stuart 14

Warhill 57, Jamestown 43

William Monroe 41, Strasburg 32

Woodbridge 59, Colonial Forge 57

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 59, Virginia High 51

Amelia Academy 83, Southampton Academy 45

Amherst County 58, Liberty-Bedford 52

Auburn 57, Floyd County 47

Battlefield 75, Osbourn Park 58

Benedictine 65, Millwood School 55

Bishop Sullivan 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Blacksburg 77, Christiansburg 52

Bland County 64, Narrows 56

Brookville 46, Rustburg 41

Bullis, Md. 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57

Charlottesville 62, Powhatan 37

Churchland 60, Lakeland 49

Collegiate-Richmond 61, Maggie Walker 30

E.C. Glass 63, Liberty Christian 60

Eastern Mennonite 51, Fishburne Military 43

Eastern Montgomery 61, Craig County 35

Edison 63, Falls Church 55

Episcopal 73, Flint Hill 60

Essex 40, Surry County 35

First Colonial 72, Ocean Lakes 59

Franklin 83, Appomattox Regional 29

George Marshall 48, TJ-Alexandria 37

Harrisonburg 79, R.E. Lee-Staunton 76

Heritage-Lynchburg 66, Jefferson Forest 49

Herndon 61, James Robinson 51

James Monroe 66, Caroline 63

James River-Buchanan 66, Giles 56

Lake Braddock 78, T.C. Williams 70

Lake Taylor 76, Great Bridge 53

Liberty-Bealeton 64, Loudoun County 57

Lighthouse Academy 67, Banner Christian 46

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 60, Fairfax 41

Norfolk Christian 75, Greenbrier Christian 64

North Cross 49, Roanoke Catholic 46

Osbourn 69, Colgan 62, OT

Parry McCluer 81, Highland-Monterey 14

Paul VI 67, Bishop O’Connell 66

Richlands 83, Twin Valley 49

Riverside 63, Brentsville 59

South Lakes 45, Langley 43

Stone Bridge 74, Lee-Springfield 41

Va. Episcopal 74, Carlisle 48

W.T. Woodson 79, Mount Vernon 50

Washington-Lee 66, McLean 60

Western Branch 61, Kempsville 59

William Monroe 92, Strasburg 46

Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Isle of Wight Academy 37

Toyota Classic

Hargrave Military 65, LaRue Co., Ky. 46

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story No. 11 Oregon loses Brooks in win over California Next Story Defending champ Kerber advances to 4th round vs Vandeweghe