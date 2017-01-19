Thursday’s Scores

Abingdon 54, Virginia High 52
Amelia Academy 68, Southampton Academy 21
Appomattox Regional 57, Franklin 25
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Broadway 87, Wilson Memorial 34
Bruton 40, Tabb 36
Buffalo Gap 54, Nelson County 16
Carlisle 40, Timberlake Christian 36
Chantilly 58, Westfield 48
Christchurch 39, St. Michael 25
Christiansburg 43, Blacksburg 40
Colgan 53, Osbourn 52
Delmar, Del. 44, Arcadia 43
E.C. Glass 55, Liberty Christian 53, OT
Eastern Mennonite 44, Holy Cross Regional 35
Fairfax 42, Yorktown 23
Fairfax Home School 59, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 38
Flint Hill 65, National Cathedral, D.C. 30
Franklin County 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 33
Gar-Field 58, Riverbend 29
George Marshall 41, TJ-Alexandria 29
Grafton 56, New Kent 48
Grundy 52, Tazewell 48
Hayfield 57, James Madison 54
Herndon 59, James Robinson 35
Hopewell 61, Petersburg 38
Langley 52, South Lakes 40
Madison County 55, Rappahannock County 36
Maggie Walker 54, TJ-Richmond 43
Matoaca 82, Dinwiddie 42
McLean 42, Washington-Lee 25
Meadowbrook 54, Colonial Heights 41
Monacan 94, Midlothian 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Bishop Sullivan 49
Norfolk Christian 56, Greenbrier Christian 9
Ocean Lakes 56, First Colonial 28
Parry McCluer 81, Highland-Monterey 14
Phelps, Ky. 43, Hurley 42
Poquoson 43, Smithfield 26
Richlands 53, Twin Valley 32
Riverside 43, Brentsville 37, OT
Roanoke Catholic 37, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34
South County 64, Annandale 60
Stone Bridge 54, Lee-Springfield 28
T.C. Williams 40, Lake Braddock 35
The Potomac School 47, Episcopal 35
Thomas Dale 45, Prince George 37
Trinity at Meadowview 33, Manassas Park 26
Trinity Episcopal 62, St. Gertrude 35
Tuscarora 56, Woodgrove 50
W.T. Woodson 39, Mount Vernon 27
Wakefield 57, J.E.B. Stuart 14
Warhill 57, Jamestown 43
William Monroe 41, Strasburg 32
Woodbridge 59, Colonial Forge 57
Abingdon 59, Virginia High 51
Amelia Academy 83, Southampton Academy 45
Amherst County 58, Liberty-Bedford 52
Auburn 57, Floyd County 47
Battlefield 75, Osbourn Park 58
Benedictine 65, Millwood School 55
Bishop Sullivan 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Blacksburg 77, Christiansburg 52
Bland County 64, Narrows 56
Brookville 46, Rustburg 41
Bullis, Md. 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57
Charlottesville 62, Powhatan 37
Churchland 60, Lakeland 49
Collegiate-Richmond 61, Maggie Walker 30
E.C. Glass 63, Liberty Christian 60
Eastern Mennonite 51, Fishburne Military 43
Eastern Montgomery 61, Craig County 35
Edison 63, Falls Church 55
Episcopal 73, Flint Hill 60
Essex 40, Surry County 35
First Colonial 72, Ocean Lakes 59
Franklin 83, Appomattox Regional 29
George Marshall 48, TJ-Alexandria 37
Harrisonburg 79, R.E. Lee-Staunton 76
Heritage-Lynchburg 66, Jefferson Forest 49
Herndon 61, James Robinson 51
James Monroe 66, Caroline 63
James River-Buchanan 66, Giles 56
Lake Braddock 78, T.C. Williams 70
Lake Taylor 76, Great Bridge 53
Liberty-Bealeton 64, Loudoun County 57
Lighthouse Academy 67, Banner Christian 46
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 60, Fairfax 41
Norfolk Christian 75, Greenbrier Christian 64
North Cross 49, Roanoke Catholic 46
Osbourn 69, Colgan 62, OT
Parry McCluer 81, Highland-Monterey 14
Paul VI 67, Bishop O’Connell 66
Richlands 83, Twin Valley 49
Riverside 63, Brentsville 59
South Lakes 45, Langley 43
Stone Bridge 74, Lee-Springfield 41
Va. Episcopal 74, Carlisle 48
W.T. Woodson 79, Mount Vernon 50
Washington-Lee 66, McLean 60
Western Branch 61, Kempsville 59
William Monroe 92, Strasburg 46
Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Isle of Wight Academy 37
Hargrave Military 65, LaRue Co., Ky. 46