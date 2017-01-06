Timberwolves-Wizards, Box

Wiggins 16-30 8-10 41, Towns 7-17 4-5 18, Dieng 6-12 2-2 15, Rubio 2-3 0-0 4, LaVine 3-14 0-0 8, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Aldrich 2-2 0-0 4, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Rush 4-4 0-0 10. Totals 42-88 14-17 105.
Porter 7-12 0-0 17, Morris 6-13 2-2 15, Gortat 9-9 1-2 19, Wall 8-16 2-2 18, Beal 7-12 3-3 22, Oubre 2-4 0-0 6, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Burke 1-2 0-0 3, McClellan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-79 8-9 112.
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|37
|20—105
|Washington
|32
|24
|24
|32—112
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-18 (Rush 2-2, LaVine 2-6, Dieng 1-1, Wiggins 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Towns 0-2), Washington 12-22 (Beal 5-7, Porter 3-6, Oubre 2-3, Burke 1-1, Morris 1-3, Nicholson 0-1, Wall 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Dieng 11), Washington 33 (Gortat 10). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Rubio 7), Washington 31 (Wall 18). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Washington 18.
