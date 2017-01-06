Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance Next Story Rockets-Magic, Box
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Timberwolves-Wizards, Box

Timberwolves-Wizards, Box

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:22 pm
Share
MINNESOTA (105)

Wiggins 16-30 8-10 41, Towns 7-17 4-5 18, Dieng 6-12 2-2 15, Rubio 2-3 0-0 4, LaVine 3-14 0-0 8, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Aldrich 2-2 0-0 4, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Rush 4-4 0-0 10. Totals 42-88 14-17 105.

WASHINGTON (112)

Porter 7-12 0-0 17, Morris 6-13 2-2 15, Gortat 9-9 1-2 19, Wall 8-16 2-2 18, Beal 7-12 3-3 22, Oubre 2-4 0-0 6, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Burke 1-2 0-0 3, McClellan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-79 8-9 112.

Minnesota 29 19 37 20—105
Washington 32 24 24 32—112

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-18 (Rush 2-2, LaVine 2-6, Dieng 1-1, Wiggins 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Towns 0-2), Washington 12-22 (Beal 5-7, Porter 3-6, Oubre 2-3, Burke 1-1, Morris 1-3, Nicholson 0-1, Wall 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Dieng 11), Washington 33 (Gortat 10). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Rubio 7), Washington 31 (Wall 18). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Washington 18.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Timberwolves-Wizards, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance Next Story Rockets-Magic, Box