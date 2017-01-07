Sports Listen

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 5:01 pm
Saturday

1. Villanova (14-1) vs. Marquette. Next: vs. No. 16 Xavier, Tuesday.

2. Baylor (14-0) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: at No. 7 West Virginia, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (13-1) vs. Texas Tech. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

4. UCLA (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Sunday.

5. Gonzaga (15-0) at Portland. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Kentucky (12-2) vs. Arkansas. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

7. West Virginia (13-2) beat TCU 82-70. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Tuesday.

8. Duke (14-2) beat Boston College 93-82. Next: at No. 12 Florida State, Tuesday.

9. Louisville (13-3) beat Georgia Tech 65-50. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

10. Creighton (15-1) beat Providence 78-64. Next: vs. No. 18 Butler, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

12. Florida State (15-1) beat No. 21 Virginia Tech 93-78. Next: vs. Duke, Tuesday.

13. Wisconsin (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Purdue, Sunday.

14. North Carolina (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

15. Oregon (14-2) at Washington State. Next: vs. Oregon State, Saturday.

16. Xavier (13-2) beat St. John’s 97-82. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Tuesday.

17. Arizona (14-2) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. Arizona State, Thursday.

18. Butler (14-2) beat Georgetown 85-76, OT. Next: at No. 10 Creighton, Wednesday.

19. Saint Mary’s (13-1) at San Francisco. Next: at Portland, Thursday.

20. Purdue (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, Sunday.

21. Virginia Tech (12-3) lost to No. 12 Florida State 93-78. Next: vs. Syracuse, Tuesday.

22. Cincinnati (12-2) at Houston. Next: vs. SMU, Thursday.

23. Notre Dame (14-2) beat Clemson 75-70. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

24. Florida (11-3) vs. Tennessee. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

25. Indiana (10-5) vs. Illinois. Next: at Maryland, Tuesday.

25. Southern Cal (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

