Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:55 pm
Thursday

1. Villanova (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Sunday.

2. Kansas (18-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Kentucky, Saturday.

3. Gonzaga (20-0) vs. San Diego. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

4. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

5. Baylor (19-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

6. Florida State (18-3) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

7. Arizona (18-2) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (19-3) beat Virginia Tech 91-72. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

10. Oregon (18-2) at Utah. Next: vs. Oregon State, Saturday.

11. Butler (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

12. Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Sunday.

13. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

14. Notre Dame (17-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

15. Wisconsin (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

16. Creighton (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

17. Duke (15-5) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

18. West Virginia (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Saturday.

19. Cincinnati (18-2) beat No. 24 Xavier 86-78. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

20. Purdue (17-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

21. Saint Mary’s (17-2) vs. San Francisco. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday.

22. Maryland (18-2) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Saturday.

23. South Carolina (16-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

24. Xavier (14-6) lost to No. 19 Cincinnati 86-78. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

25. Florida (15-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

Recommended